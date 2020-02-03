CIA director meets with chief of PA’s intelligence agency

Director of the CIA Gina Haspel secretly met with the chief of the Palestinian Authority (PA) intelligence agency, Majid Faraj, in Ramallah, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcaster (Kan), Safa said that Haspel met with Faraj and other PA officials on Thursday – two days after the US announced its “peace plan” for the Middle East.

Discussions revolved around the detail of the plan, dubbed the “deal of the century”, the broadcaster said, noting that Haspel obtained guarantees from the PA intelligence that ties with the CIA would not be affected by the announcement.

At the same time, according to Kan, the PA intelligence said that the security cooperation with the Israeli occupation “is still continuous” and the Palestinians only threatened to stop relations with Israel.

Haspel did not meet PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

