Erekat slams US Kushner’s claims Palestinians unable to make peace

Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Saeb Erekat, criticised US President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for wanting to “distort the Palestinian leadership’s positions” which categorically rejects the “deal of the century”.

On Saturday night, Kushner – one of the architects of the US “peace plan” for the Middle East – accused the Palestinian leadership of “having a perfect track record at failing at making peace deals”.

In response, Erekat said: “Kushner’s statements contradict the reality of what the US administration and the [Israeli] occupation government are doing.”

He added that Kushner and others like him, who want to impose dictates, believe that they can impose the “apartheid” on the Palestinian people forever.

Erekat stressed that “the occupation must end, and the two-state solution must be implemented on the 1967 borders, and other solutions are destined to fail.”

The “achievement of peace and the restoration of our people’s rights are the priorities”, he concluded.