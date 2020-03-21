Israel closes most gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque 

On Friday Israeli occupation forces closed most of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and restricted the entry of Palestinian worshippers over claims of fighting the spread of coronavirus, Arabi21.com reported.

As part of their restrictions, the Israeli occupation forces allowed the entry of the Palestinian worshippers to their holy site, only through three gates.

The three gates were closed and reopened in light of the Palestinian warning of Israeli plans to exploit the coronavirus crisis to promote a Judaisation agenda.

Reports by Palestinian activists and NGOs revealed that the closure of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque coincided with the detention and deportation of Palestinian officials working at Al-Aqsa Mosque, including the director and deputy director of the holy site.

Meanwhile, Palestinian youths threw stones at military vehicles of Israeli occupation forces raiding the Palestinian neighbourhood of Al-Issawiya on Friday morning.

Al-Issawiya has been under a fierce Israeli military campaign for years, escalating nine months ago as the Israeli occupation closed many of the streets in the Palestinian neighbourhood, detained tens of its residents and imposed house arrest on many others, in an attempt to implement a settlement plan in the area.