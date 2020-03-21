Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya imports disinfection vehicles for fighting against coronavirus

Disinfection vehicles are seen at Mitiga International Airport after they have been imported by Government of National Accord of Libya as a precaution against coronavirus
March 21, 2020 at 1:28 pm
 March 21, 2020 at 1:28 pm
Disinfection vehicles are seen at Mitiga International Airport after they have been imported by Government of National Accord of Libya as a precaution against coronavirus (Covid-19) in Tripoli, Libya on 20 March, 2020 [Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency]
