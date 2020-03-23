Israel rejects delay in Sheikh Raed Salah’s detention

Israel’s Public Prosecution Service has rejected a request to delay the detention of Sheikh Raed Salah who is due to go back into prison on 25 March, Arab48.com reported on Sunday.

The veteran Palestinian rights activist was given a 28-month prison sentence by the Magistrates’ Court in Haifa for remarks that he made at a funeral in 2017.

Sheikh Salah has already spent 11 months in detention and is thus expected to spend another 17 months behind bars in order to complete his sentence.

“The Israeli prosecutors confirmed their rejection of a delay in the detention without considering the current situation related to the coronavirus,” explained defence lawyer Khaled Zabarqeh, who filed the delay request to the court.

