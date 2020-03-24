Kuwait sees decline in COVID-19 infections

Kuwait has recorded a noticeable decrease in the number of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours.

The spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, Abdullah al-Sanad, said yesterday that only one new case was recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of those who have COVID-19 in the country to 189.

The new case is a female Kuwaiti citizen who frequently visited the United Arab Emirates.

He added that there are current 159 cases who are receiving medical treatment and 30 have recovered.