Saudi Arabia introduces overstay exemption for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has announced that it is loosening its visa restrictions for pilgrims who are stranded in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. The General Directorate of Passports in the Kingdom said that pilgrims who have exceeded their Umrah (Small Pilgrimage) visa period can apply for an exemption to avoid penalties.

“Pilgrims who exceeded the time period of their Umrah visa can now submit an exemption request from legal effects and penalties within a maximum period of 28/3/2020 and their transportation will be provided to them,” said the ministry in a tweet.

للمعتمرين المتأخرين عن المغادرة إلى بلدانهم، يمكنكم التقدم عبر موقع وزارة الحج والعمرة بطلب الإعفاء من الآثار القانونية والغرامات المالية المترتبة على التأخر؛ كما ستقوم الجهات المختصة بتأمين وسيلة لنقلكم إلى بلادكم: 🔗 | https://t.co/2LydEZZdJh#كلنا_مسؤول pic.twitter.com/bfbw86w44t — ا لـ ـجـ ـو ا ز ا ت السعودية (@AljawazatKSA) March 23, 2020

Pilgrims will be allowed to apply for an exemption request through the ministry’s website, but the form needs be submitted no later than Saturday, 28 March.

A statement released by the Directorate said that the relevant authorities will arrange return flights for the pilgrims. Details of the flights will be sent to pilgrims through their registered mobile phone numbers.

The Saudi authorities introduced a number of changes to its visa provisions this month. Following its ban on international flights, a visa extension service was opened up to visitors and expats on 16 March.

Read: Saudi Arabia launches e-system to refund Umrah fees