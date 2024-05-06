Another Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 142 since 7 October

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip on Monday, taking the death toll to 142 since last October, the government media office said, Anadolu reported.

Mustafa Ayad, a photojournalist, lost his life in an attack targeting his house in Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City, the media office said in a statement.

His death brought the number of journalists killed in Israel’s ongoing onslaught on the Gaza Strip to 142 since 7 October, 2023.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since the 7 October Hamas incursion, which killed around 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Tel Aviv, in comparison, has killed more than 34,600 Palestinians and wounded 77,700 others amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities in the Palestinian Territory.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement besides a crippling blockade on food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

