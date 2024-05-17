Hamas's armed wing says ready for 'war of attrition' with Israel army

Hamas’s armed wing, on Friday, said it is ready for a long war of attrition with the Israeli army, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Despite our full commitment to stop the aggression on our people, we are prepared for a long war of attrition with the enemy,” Abu Obeida, spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video message.

He announced that the Al-Qassam fighters, in the past 10 days, targeted 100 Israeli army military vehicles in fighting across the Gaza Strip.

Abu Obeida also said that the Israeli army does not announce all its losses in Gaza.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades fighters inflicted severe blows on the enemy (Israeli army) in eastern Rafah city,” Abu Obeida claimed.

READ: Israel intentions of ‘displacement, subjugation or death’ of Gazans are clear: Palestine envoy

The Israeli army launched an attack on Rafah last week, where more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have sheltered. It also captured the Palestinian side of the Rafah Crossing, a vital route for humanitarian aid and the Territory’s only gateway to the outside world that bypasses Israel.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a 7 October, 2023, Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

More than 35,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 79,200 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

READ: Fierce fighting in northern Gaza as aid starts to roll off US-built pier