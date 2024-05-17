Spain will not allow Israel bound weapons to stop in its ports 

Spain will not authorise ships carrying weapons for Israel to call at its ports, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said today, after the country refused to let a ship call at the southeastern port of Cartagena, Reuters reports.

The ship was the first to be denied access to a Spanish port, Albares said, adding the refusal was consistent with the government’s decision not to grant weapon export licences to Israel since 7 October, as Spain doesn’t “want to contribute to war”.

Spain has been one of the most outspoken and persistent European critics of the way in which Israel has carried out its war on Gaza, saying it rejects “the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank”.

Madrid has vowed to recognise the State of Palestine by July.

