World Bank allocates $26.7m to fight coronavirus in Yemen

The World Bank and International Finance Cooperation have allocated $26.7m to help the Yemeni government’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported on Monday. The grant was announced by Yemen’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Nagib Al-Aweg.

According to Al-Aweg, the government had asked for international support for its efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis and its social and economic impact in the war-torn country.

The government in Yemen suspended universities and schools from 23 March until 30 May as part of its efforts to curb the spread of virus. No coronavirus cases have been recorded in Yemen either in the areas controlled by the legitimate government or those controlled by the Houthis.

