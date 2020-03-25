Portuguese / Spanish / English

Amid Italy lockdown, activists still manage to protest Saudi war on Yemen

Italians seen wearing protective masks during the coronavirus outbreak on March 18, 2020 in Milan, Italy [Pier Marco Tacca / Anadolu Agency]
In spite of the current lockdown in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic, anti-war activists protesting the Saudi-led coalition’s war in Yemen have still managed to voice their opposition as the war enters its sixth year.

Some activists raised banners from their windows in solidarity with Yemen. One Italian activist and journalist, Marinella Correggia, stated on Twitter: “In 2015, since the first days of the Saudi aggression, we protested in Italy many times. Now in 2020, in Italy it is forbidden to go to the streets for protests because of the coronavirus… Let’s put a banner out of the windows. Stop arming Saudis.”

The death toll in Italy from the pandemic rose by 743 in one day making the total number 6,820 reversing a recent declining trend in fatalities. Italy has more recorded deaths than anywhere else in the world.

