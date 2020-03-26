Houthi official claims Saudi-led aggression has ‘failed’ in Yemen 

The Head of the National Delegation of the Sanaa-based government has made a statement on the fifth anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s war on Yemen. Mohamed Abdulsalam declared the intervention to be a failure with the coalition and its mercenaries torn apart. The war’s anniversary has been named the “National Day of Steadfastness” by the Houthi authorities.

“In those early days of the aggression, the enemy and its tails were in a transcendent surge of vanity, expressions of crushing and eradication, and the hypocrites jumped to the enemy’s side,” added Abdulsalam. “The enemies believed that the end they envisioned was that close, relying on an alliance of several states, international legitimacy, funds, material and media capabilities, and vast supremacy in military force.”

He thanked the “wisdom of leadership” and steadfastness of the Yemeni people in their resistance against the foreign acts of aggression.

Sayyid Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, leader of the Ansar Allah movement, also issued a statement: “The aggression of the coalition has failed, thanks to Allah and to the awareness of our people and to the firm and decisive stance of the free people.” He claimed that the “aggressor” coalition’s practices in Yemen exposed it as an occupier.

Seyyed Abdul Malik al Houthi says that the Saudi coalition must take practical steps towards peace. The Saudis recently said that they would be open to a ceasefire but they must lift the brutal siege on Yemen before such an offer would be accepted by Ansarullah. pic.twitter.com/P2go1G0kuR — Mahyar (@Mahyar313) March 26, 2020

Recent data suggests that up to a third of coalition air strikes targeted Yemeni civilians and killed more than 18,400 people, in a war where the total death toll is estimated to be over 112,000.

