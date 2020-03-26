Israel wants ventilators for coronavirus patients

Israel is looking to buy 10,000 ventilators from the US and Gulf States to boost its ability to help coronavirus patients during the ongoing crisis, Kan TV has reported.

“Due to the lack of medical equipment,” explained the Prime Minister’s office on Tuesday evening, “a team has been formed led by Mossad director Yossi Cohen and National Security Council Chairman Meir Ben-Shabbat to purchase equipment from abroad.”

The occupation state currently has about 3,000 ventilators, but if the current infection rate continues the situation will become very serious. Officials said that this is something for which the country must be prepared. According to Kan TV, doctors in Israel are preparing for a scenario which would see thousands of patients needing ventilators.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Israel’s Channel 13 pointed out that Ministry of Health has distributed all but 50 ventilators from its emergency warehouses to hospitals across the country.

