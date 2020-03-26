Turkey to help Tunisia in battle against coronavirus

Portuguese / Spanish / English

March 26, 2020
A man wearing face mask as part of measures to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Tunis, Tunisia on 23 March 2020 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
 

Turkey is to help Tunisia in its battle against the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official of Ennahda Movement revealed on Wednesday.

The Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamist movement, Noureddine Al-Arbawi, told Arabi21.com that Ennahda leader Rachid Al-Ghannouchi spoke with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to agree on the assistance. Al-Arbawi pointed out that Turkey’s help will be coordinated by the ministers of health of both countries.

According to the latest World Health Organisation statistics, 173 people have so far contracted the virus in Tunisia, five of whom have died.

The Tunisian authorities have imposed a curfew across the country and designated the island of Djerba to be a pandemic hotspot.

