UAE-backed forces block medical equipment sent to fight COVID-19 in Yemen

March 26, 2020 at 11:56 am | Published in: Coronavirus, Middle East, News, UAE, Yemen
Yemeni people carry the humanitarian aids including medical equipments and medicines distributed by United Nations at the Al Tavun hospital in Taiz, Yemen on 4 March, 2017 [Abdulnasser Alseddik/Anadolu Agency]
Yemeni people carry the humanitarian aids including medical equipment and medicines in Taiz, Yemen on 4 March 2017 [Abdulnasser Alseddik/Anadolu Agency]
Security Belt Forces, backed by the UAE, continue to block shipments of medical equipment sent by WHO to fight coronavirus in Yemeni areas liberated from the Houthis, Yemen Portal reported yesterday.

Sources in Aden Port said that the Security Belt Forces are blocking the medical equipment which arrived on Tuesday.

The equipment consists of 81 ambulances, 15 mobile clinics and 65 artificial respirators.

According to sources, the Southern Transitional Council in the south of the country, backed by the UAE which controls Aden, wanted to assume the equipment.

WHO sent similar medical assistance to the areas controlled by the Houthis in order to boost the fight against coronavirus.

