Coronavirus: Netflix caps streaming bandwidth as service goes into overload

The world’s largest streaming service Netflix announced Friday that it is capping its streaming bandwidth as data cables buckle under a heavier load amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As governments across the world order people to stay at home millions are logging in to watch programmes.

The move will decrease the video quality to control the load on its servers. Films will still be high-definition or ultra-high definition 4K, the company announced.

The change will apply to the Middle East as well as European countries, the United States and Canada.

“Given the crisis, we’ve developed a way to reduce Netflix’s traffic on telecommunications networks by 25 per cent while also maintaining the quality of our service,” said Ken Florence, Netflix’s VP content delivery, in an email statement.