Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 17 to 92

March 27, 2020 at 6:42 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Bahrain's Health Minister Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh (not seen) hold a press conference after a meeting in Ankara,Turkey on 31 July, 2019 [Aytuğ Can Sencar/Anadolu Agency]
Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Bahrain's Health Minister Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh (not seen) hold a press conference after a meeting in Ankara,Turkey on 31 July, 2019 [Aytuğ Can Sencar/Anadolu Agency]
 March 27, 2020 at 6:42 pm

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rose by 17 on Friday to 92, while the total number of cases rose by 2,069 to 5,698, the country’s health minister told a press conference.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the country needed wider measures against the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the country had more than 1 million test kits.

Turkey’s government is not disclosing the location of cases to prevent the risk of increasing transmission rates by encouraging people to move from areas with high rates to places where there are no or few cases, Koca added.

READ: Turkey will beat coronavirus within 2 to 3 weeks, says Erdogan

Categories
CoronavirusEurope & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments