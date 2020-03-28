Egypt sends humanitarian, medical aid to Gaza

Egyptian Red Crescent has sent three truckloads of humanitarian and medical aid to the Palestinian Red Crescent in the Gaza Strip, Al-Ray News Agency reported on Friday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that the aid shipment was sterilised and all other safety measures were applied before entry into the Gaza Strip.

As of Saturday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that there are seven people who contracted the coronavirus in the besiege enclave.

The ministry stated that the first two cases returned to Gaza having the virus, and the other seven are security officers who were guarding the quarantine centre where the two cases were revealed.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza launched an appeal for help, stating that it needs urgent aid worth $23 million to face the outbreak of the coronavirus in the coastal enclave, which has been under strict Israeli siege since mid-2007.

