Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Egypt sends humanitarian, medical aid to Gaza

March 28, 2020 at 12:53 pm | Published in: Africa, Coronavirus, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A view of Rafah Crossing Point after it closed for passings as part of the measures against coronavirus (COVID-19), in Rafah, Gaza on 15 March 2020. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]
A view of Rafah Crossing Point after it closed for passings as part of the measures against coronavirus (COVID-19), in Rafah, Gaza on 15 March 2020. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]
 March 28, 2020 at 12:53 pm

Egyptian Red Crescent has sent three truckloads of humanitarian and medical aid to the Palestinian Red Crescent in the Gaza Strip, Al-Ray News Agency reported on Friday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that the aid shipment was sterilised and all other safety measures were applied before entry into the Gaza Strip.

As of Saturday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that there are seven people who contracted the coronavirus in the besiege enclave.

The ministry stated that the first two cases returned to Gaza having the virus, and the other seven are security officers who were guarding the quarantine centre where the two cases were revealed.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza launched an appeal for help, stating that it needs urgent aid worth $23 million to face the outbreak of the coronavirus in the coastal enclave, which has been under strict Israeli siege since mid-2007.

READ: Hamas politically active to combat COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip 

Categories
AfricaCoronavirusEgyptIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments