Iraq blocks 25 Iranian trucks from entering the country illegally

Iraqi authorities have blocked 25 Iranian trucks and detained their drivers after entering the country illegally, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

The High Judicial Council in Iraq announced in a statement that an Iraqi court decided to block the trucks loaded with vegetables and fruits, and to detain their drivers.

Iran has not yet commented on the issue.

On 8 March, Iraq announced the closure of all of its ground crossings with Iran, as a step to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Iraq has taken several measures to combat the coronavirus, including imposing a curfew, closing schools, universities, public parks, cinemas, cafes and mosques, as well as suspending flights.

As of Saturday afternoon, 458 cases were confirmed as contracting the coronavirus in Iraq, with 40 deaths.

