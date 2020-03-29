Palestine reports 6 new coronavirus cases

The Palestinian government confirmed six new coronavirus cases in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

In a statement, a government spokesman said the new patients included five members of the same family in the town of Qatanna.

The new infections bring the number of coronavirus cases in Palestine to 104, including nine cases in the Gaza Strip.

Data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections over 665,000 mark with over 30,800 deaths. More than 141,700 have recovered from infections. After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has spread to 177 countries and regions.

So far, nine out of the 103 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Palestinian territories have been confirmed in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s hospitals, which were overwhelmed during the protests by gunshot wounds and amputations, are now gearing up for the challenge of containing the coronavirus in the coastal enclave of two million Palestinians, many living in refugee camps.

A Terrifying Scenario: Coronavirus in ‘Quarantined’ Gaza