Iran’s oil refinery produces sanitising liquid to help fight COVID-19

Tehran’s Oil Refinery have launched a production line of chemical sanitising liquid at a capacity of 4,000 litres per day, Managing Director of Tehran Oil Refinery Lotfollah Hangi said on Monday, IRNA reported.

Tehran Oil Refinery also produces disinfectants to help fight coronavirus, Hangi said.

“Tehran Oil Refinery is ready to supply the liquid bleach to other organisations and nearby companies,” he added.

Head of Iran’s Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 12,391 people out of a total of 38,309 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 2,640 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

On Friday, Tehran’s government urged the United States to release Iranians held in US jails on sanctions-related issues due to fears about the coronavirus epidemic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States of holding a number of Iranians in its prisons and said that under the circumstances they should be set free.

