Palestine commemorates Land Day on social media due to coronavirus lockdown

Due to the spread of coronavirus and lockdowns imposed on Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Palestinians will mark the 44th anniversary of Land Day on social media and from rooftops and balconies rather than by joining the marches which are organised every year to commemorate the event.

The High Follow-Up Committee for Arab citizens of Israel has proposed a series of activities to commemorate Land Day as the Palestinians are confronted with a new threat, the deal of the century.

The committee called on Palestinians living in Israel to mark Land Day on social media and from home in order to preserve their safety.

The proposals include singing the Palestinian national anthem from rooftops and windows on Monday at exactly 5pm and broadcasting it live on social media platforms.

The activities also include changing Facebook profile pictures to images that reflect the occasion. The committee has also prepared a series of educational sessions about Land Day which will be broadcast on social media.

Palestinian Land Day commemorates the events of March 30, 1976, when Israeli police shot and killed six Palestinian citizens of Israel as they protested against the Israeli government’s expropriation of land.

