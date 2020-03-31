Israel renews administrative detention for female Palestinian journalist

Israeli authorities renewed on Sunday the administrative detention of the female Palestinian prisoner Bushra Al-Tawil, 27, from the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh, Quds Press reported.

According to the Prisoners’ Media Office, Quds Press said this was the second round of administrative detention for Al-Tawil and it has been renewed for four months.

Al-Tawil has spent several terms inside Israeli jails in 2011, 2014 and 2017.

On 11 December 2019 the female journalist, a specialist in prisoners’ issues, was arrested from her house and on 16 December 2019 the Israeli Army Commander of the Central Command issued a military order to put her in administrative detention for four months.

According to rights groups, there are about 5,000 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, including 43 girls and women.

