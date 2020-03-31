Tunisia mobilises financial support for Palestine refugees

Tunisian Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray has discussed with a UN official mobilising financial support for Palestinian refugees, Quds Press reported.

In a phone call with Christian Saunders, the Acting Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Erray outlined his country’s evaluation of UNRWA’s role in helping Palestinian refugees.

WATCH: Tunisia honours first female doctor on banknote

Erray reiterated during the discussion that the suffering of Palestinian refugees will not end without the termination of the Israeli occupation.

He stressed that the Tunisians are completely supporting the Palestinian cause and Palestinian refugees who are enduring exceptional suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tunisia has said it will exert more efforts to mobilise support for UNRWA in order to be able to continue offering its “noble” services to Palestinian refugees.