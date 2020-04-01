Algerian president pardons over 5,000 prisoners

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday pardoned 5,037 prisoners, Anadolu reports.

The Presidency said that those convicted of terrorism, treason, espionage, murder, asset killing, poisoning, drugs, misdemeanor, rape, and felonies are excluded from the pardon.

Earlier in February, the Algerian president pardoned 10,000 prisoners, the highest ever in the country.

The statement did not say if the pardon was linked with stemming the coronavirus outbreak. On March 24, the Justice Ministry announced that it would isolate new prisoners for 14 days, as a precaution in prisons to prevent spread of coronavirus. Algeria has reported a total of 44 coronavirus deaths so far, with 716 infections, including 37 recovered cases since Thursday.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, which causes COVID-19, has spread to at least 180 countries and regions, indicates the Johns Hopkins University database.

The data shows the confirmed number of cases worldwide has surpassed 877,400, with the death toll over 43,500, and more than 185,200 recoveries.

