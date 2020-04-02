Algeria: Former chief of police sentenced to 15 years in prison

On Wednesday an Algerian court sentenced the former director-general of the Algerian police, Major General Abdelghani Hamel, to 15 years in prison on charges of corruption and illicit enrichment, along with members of his family.

The Sidi Mohamed Court of First Instance in the Algerian capital decided to issue a $80,000 fine against General Hamel, while his wife was issued with two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The court ruled a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of $60,000 against Hamel’s eldest son, Amyar, in addition to sentencing his other son, Shafiq, to eight years in prison with a $50,000 fine. A seven-year sentence was issued with a $50,000 fine against his third son, Mourad. Hamel’s daughter, Shahinaz, equally received a seven-year sentence and a $50,000 fine.

The companies owned by General Hamel and his sons were fined $320,000.

The court chastised five former officials involved in the case with prison sentences, ranging from three to five years, with fines ranging between $5,000 and $10,000.

READ: Bouteflika lives in complete isolation in his medically equipped house