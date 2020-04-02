Report: 145 Syrians killed in March 

Some 145 civilians were killed in Syria following clashes between the regime forces and the opposition in March, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) announced yesterday.

“At least 145 civilians, including two medical personnel, were documented killed in Syria in March 2020 at the hands of the perpetrator parties to the conflict, in addition to 14 persons who died due to torture,” announced SNHR.

The reported victims include 28 children and 16 women.

Breaking down the total fatalities, SNHR explained that 36 civilians, including five children and three women, were killed at the hands of the Syrian Regime forces, while 19 others, including two children and seven women, were killed by Russian forces.

The report added that two civilians were killed “at the hands of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham forces”, noting that 12 others, including two children, were killed by Syrian Democratic Forces.

The report also documents 76 civilians, including 19 children and six women, killed at the hands of other parties.

A total of 707 civilians have been killed in Syria since the beginning of 2020.

UN: Syria coronavirus cases just ‘the tip of the iceberg’