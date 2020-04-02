Sudan asks US to remove it from terrorism list

Acting Sudanese Ambassador to Washington Amira Agaraib asked the US to remove Khartoum from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, Anadolu reported.

This came during a meeting between Sudanese official and the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Ambassador Tibor Nagy and the US Special Envoy to Sudan Donald Booth in Washington.

Reporting the official Sudanese news agency SUNA, Anadolu said that the officials discussed mutual relations and ways to strengthen them.

READ: Sudan’s coronavirus state of emergency brings mixed blessings

They also discussed the importance of quickly de-listing Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism in order to facilitate its dealings with international finance bodies.

On 8 March, the US Treasury said de-listing Sudan was just a matter of time.

The US added Sudan to its list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1993 as a result of its allegations that then-President Omar Al-Bashir’s government was supporting “terrorist” groups, Al Jazeera reported.

READ: Sudan imposes 10-hour night-time curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Washington began a formal process to de-list Sudan in January 2017, but this was put on hold when Sudan’s mass protests erupted a year ago.

Sudan hopes to be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism in order to be eligible to access debt and finance dealings with the IMF and World Bank.