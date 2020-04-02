UNRWA distributes food aid to families in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has resumed the distribution of food aid in the Gaza Strip on 31 March. UNRWA has changed the method of distributing its food aid by making deliveries directly to the homes of refugees, in order to ensure their health and safety, which is the top priority for UNRWA. Beneficiary families do not pay any fees for the food aid, with UNRWA covering all costs.

Food baskets are delivered directly to beneficiaries’ homes as a precautionary measure by UNRWA, to prevent gatherings as part of its steps to reduce and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. By using this method, families do not need to leave their homes to receive their food baskets.

As a means to ensure the safety of beneficiaries, and in keeping with health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, no direct contact is made between those delivering the food baskets and those receiving it. Moreover, a distance of two metres is kept between individuals, no papers are signed and there is no contact with the delivery vehicle.

