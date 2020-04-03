Libya pro-government forces target Haftar fuel supplies

Forces loyal to Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National accord (GNA) yesterday targeted three fuel tankers as they made their way to supply the militia of renegade Major General Khalifa Haftar south of the capital, Tripoli.

The media centre of the GNA’s Volcano of Rage operation said on Facebook that the Libyan Air Force targeted three fuel tankers south of the city of Bani Walid, while they headed to supply Haftar’s “terrorist militia” south of the capital.

The statement added that the GNA forces also targeted an ammunition store and ten armoured vehicles, southeast of the Al-Washaka area near the city of Sirte, in north-eastern Libya.

Despite the announcement of a humanitarian ceasefire on 21 March to focus on confronting the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Haftar’s militia continues to bomb various locations in Tripoli, the seat of the GNA.

