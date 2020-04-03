Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Libya pro-government forces target Haftar fuel supplies

April 3, 2020 at 2:22 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News
Libyan Army forces attend "Operation Peace Storm" of the Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, Libya on 27 March 2020 [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu Agency]
Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) troops in Tripoli, Libya on 27 March 2020 [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu Agency]
 April 3, 2020 at 2:22 pm

Forces loyal to Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National accord (GNA) yesterday targeted three fuel tankers as they made their way to supply the militia of renegade Major General Khalifa Haftar south of the capital, Tripoli.

The media centre of the GNA’s Volcano of Rage operation said on Facebook that the Libyan Air Force targeted three fuel tankers south of the city of Bani Walid, while they headed to supply Haftar’s “terrorist militia” south of the capital.

The statement added that the GNA forces also targeted an ammunition store and ten armoured vehicles, southeast of the Al-Washaka area near the city of Sirte, in north-eastern Libya.

Despite the announcement of a humanitarian ceasefire on 21 March to focus on confronting the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Haftar’s militia continues to bomb various locations in Tripoli, the seat of the GNA.

READ: One year on with his offensive and Haftar is more determined but less successful

Categories
AfricaLibyaNews
Show Comments
Show Comments