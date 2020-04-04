World Bank donates $6m to PA for coronavirus battle

The World Bank has announced a grant worth $5.8 million for the Palestinian Authority (PA) in support for its battle against the coronavirus, Safa News Agency reported on Friday.

In a statement, the World Bank confirmed that this grant is to enable the PA to meet the urgent health requirements for the fight against the pandemic.

About a week ago, the World Bank offered an $800,000 grant for the PA to fund the same efforts.

This grant aims to slow down and limit the spread of the coronavirus, as well as to improve the health conditions of those who have already contracted the virus.

“The World Bank Group is taking broad, fast action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and we already have health response operations moving forward in over 65 countries,” president of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, disclosed.

