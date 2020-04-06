Iran: Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,739

Iran reported 136 more deaths from the novel coronavirus today, pushing the death toll to 3,739, a health official said.

Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that 2,274 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 60,500, Iran’s state TV reported.

Jahanpour said 24,236 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,083 patients are in critical condition.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 183 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with death toll nearing 70,000. More than 264,400 people have recovered.

