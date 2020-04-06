Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt: No room for political differences to coronavirus battle

The Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt said yesterday that there is no room for political and intellectual differences while confronting the coronavirus, revealing the formation of a committee to deal with the effects of the virus.

Speaking during a video conference Dr Al-Mitwali Zakaria, a professor of infectious diseases, said: “There is no way to put political and intellectual differences as a barrier to confront this pandemic which does not discriminate between a supporter and an opponent, a ruler or a citizen.”

He added: “Despite the difficulties it is facing, the movement decided to form a committee abroad working to launch specialised sites to improve doctors’ qualification and open areas for remote consultations with the participation of specialists.”

READ: Coronavirus the Egyptian way

YouTube channels will be used to spread information and educate people about the virus and stop the spread of rumours and false information, he added

“With all our capacities, we are ready to sacrifice for our great people and for our beloved country Egypt,” the Muslim Brotherhood said while calling for the release of prisoners, especially the elderly.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the total number of persons infected with coronavirus is 1,070.

However, Canadian researchers estimate there to be over 19,000 cases in Egypt amid allegations of a government cover-up.