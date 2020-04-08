Italy FM thanks Qatar for donating field hospitals

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Qatar for its assistance in Rome’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, after Doha donated two field hospitals with 500 beds each, the Italian Embassy in Qatar has said.

“The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio expresses gratitude to the State of Qatar for donating to Italy two field hospitals with 500 beds each. Thank you Qatar,” said the Italian Embassy on its official Twitter account today, while re-tweeting Di Maio’s message of thanks to Doha.

The Gulf state is not the first Arab country to help Europe in the battle against the coronavirus, earlier this week it was revealed that the UAE had loaned its ExCel London centre to the British health service – the NHS – to use as a field hospital for free.

