US’ Donald Trump threatens to withdraw WHO funding

US President Donald J. Trump declares a national emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, United States on 13 March 2020. [Yasin Öztürk - Anadolu Agency]
President Donald Trump yesterday threatened to cut US funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), accusing it of bias towards China, where the authorities lifted a two-and-a-half-month travel ban on Wuhan, the city that spawned the global coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said the WHO was “very China-centric” in its approach, suggesting the UN agency had gone along with Beijing’s efforts months ago to minimise the severity of the outbreak.

“The WHO really blew it,” Trump said in a Twitter.

Trump declared he would cut US funding for the organisation, before backtracking and saying he would “strongly consider” such a move.

After President Trump threatened to cut US funding over its handling of the coronavirus crisis, WHO hit back at Trump.

Today Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, defended the organisation.

He said: “We are now in an acute phase of the pandemic – now is not the time to cut back on funding.”

