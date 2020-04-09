Daesh takeover Al-Sukhna town in Syria’s Homs

Reports are emerging that Daesh have managed to take over the Syrian town of Al-Sukhna located in the northern countryside of Homs.

The Syrian Air Force has reportedly carried out airstrikes over the Al-Waar area amid on-going clashes between the army and Daesh fighters.

It follows recent developments that the terrorist organisation had released propaganda videos of its operations against the Syrian Arab Army.

The video filmed in the Syrian Badia desert according to Syrian opposition news site Enab Baladi showed executions of Syrian soldiers and members of the Palestinian pro-Syrian government faction, Liwa Al-Quds.

Al-Sukhna is the second city in the Badia after Palmyra and was first seized by Daesh in 2015, only to fall to the Syrian state in 2017, although the resurgent group had been stepping up attacks in the area since last year.

Earlier this month, Politico reported that the coronavirus pandemic could enable a resurgence of Daesh in Syria with the group seeking to capitalise on chaos in detention centres, guarded by the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces in order to recruit more fighters. They may also remerge in Iraq where the virus has effectively shut down counter-terrorism operations and where the military is focussed on disaster relief and enforcing nationwide curfews.

