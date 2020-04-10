Iran: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,232

Iran reported 122 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing the death toll to 4,232, according to the country’s state broadcaster.

Kianoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesman, said that 1,972 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 68,192.

Jahanpour said 35,465 people have so far recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,969 patients are in critical condition.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University shows that worldwide infections have exceeded 1.6 million, with the death toll surpassing 95,800. More than 356,100 people have recovered.