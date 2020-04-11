Israel’s COVID-19 cases top 10,000; deaths at 95

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has topped 10,000, with 95 deaths, the health ministry said Friday.

The ministry said nine people died and 440 more tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 10,408, including 167 who are in critical condition while at least 1,061 have recovered.

The government has taken a number of steps to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 in open or closed public areas.

READ: On Good Friday, Jerusalem archbishop urges prayer for the suffering and dying

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency. Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.68 million cases have been reported worldwide with an excess of 102,000 deaths and nearly 375,000 recoveries.