Gaza's library goes mobile during coronavirus lockdown

April 14, 2020 at 9:22 am | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
'Bicycle: For us is life' is an initiative which brings books to children living in refugee camps in Gaza 14 April 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians in Gaza launched an initiative to deliver library books to children living in refugee camps who have been ordered to stay at home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bicycle: For us is life” was launched by Osama Fayyad who said books were trapped in libraries as a result of the virus and could not be reached by children. He brought together a team that sterilises each book before delivering it to minors at home using bicycles.

The books are dropped off on Saturdays and picked up on Tuesdays and those interested in getting their hands on any publications can contact the organisers on Facebook.

