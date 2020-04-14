Kuwait urges Egypt, India to repatriate illegal residents to limit coronavirus outbreak

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday called on the embassies of Egypt and India to repatriate their citizens who were in the country illegally to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry is reported to have asked the Egyptian embassy in Kuwait to urge members of the Egyptian community to abide by quarantine instructions, stressing that they serve the interests of everyone.

Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper quoted sources familiar with the issue as saying that flights of evacuate Egyptian violators will resume next week, after they were temporarily suspended.

The sources pointed out that the foreign ministry will also meet with representatives of the Indian embassy to agree on a mechanism to evacuate Indian violators, given the large number of cases of infection in the community.

According to the sources, the meeting will discuss the need for the Indian embassy to raise the community’s awareness of the infection, preventive measures as well as the need to seek medical assistance when any of the symptoms appear.

Kuwait recorded 1,234 cases of the novel coronavirus, including one death from the disease.