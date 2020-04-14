Sources: Russia recruiting youth from southern Syria to fight in Libya

Russia has started recruiting dozens of young people in Syria to fight in Libya alongside the forces of retired Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar against the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), local sources said yesterday.

According to the sources, who asked not to be named because they fear for their safety in Syria, Russia has lured young people with wages and the promise to settle the situation of those wanted on security grounds in Syria.

A source from Quneitra confirmed to Arabi21 that Russia is exploiting the poverty under which people are living in Syria to recruit young people to fight in Libya.

The sources said that most of the ex-opposition fighters were from Quneitra in southwestern Syria, and that all of them had previously been wanted by the regime for taking part in the anti-government uprising.

READ: Haftar forces shell drug depots in Tripoli