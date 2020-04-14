Yemen reopens Wadea border crossing with Saudi Arabia

Yemeni authorities have reopened the Al-Wadea border crossing with Saudi Arabia; four days after closing it to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Al-Khaleej Online reported.

The site said Deputy Prime Minister and acting Minister of Transport, Salem Al-Khanbashi, on Sunday sent a letter to the port administration to reopen the border crossing for commercial cargo, while keeping it closed for citizens until further notice.

The Al-Wadea border crossing, which links the Yemeni eastern governorate of Hadramaut with the Saudi Sharurah governorate, is the only land crossing between the two countries.

On 8 April, Yemeni closed the border as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

Two days later, Yemen’s national emergency committee said a 60-year-old man in the southern oil-producing region of Hadramaut had become the country’s first coronavirus case.

