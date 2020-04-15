Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey sees 115 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 1,518

April 15, 2020 at 9:00 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks during a press conference after the Turkey’s Coronavirus Science Board meeting via video conference in Ankara, Turkey on 14 April 2020. [Aytuğ Can Sencar - Anadolu Agency]
Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 115 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,518, Anadolu reports.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 69,392 as 4,281 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

So far, a total of 5,674 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said.

He also said 34,090 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 477,716.

Turkey is currently treating 1,820 patients in intensive care units, according to Koca.

Globally, the virus has infected over 2 million patients and has so far claimed over 129,000 lives, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

More than half a million people have recovered.

