Turkey to sell remote control weapons station to NATO members

Turkish defence contractor ASELSAN has signed a deal with a NATO member country for the export of its remote controlled weapons station, a statement by the company said on Friday.

According to the statement, the newly penned deal includes remote control weapons as well as fire detection systems.

With the agreement signed with the unnamed NATO alliance member, the number of countries for which ASELSAN has designed and manufactured remote control weapons systems has now reached 20.

The defence contractor has produced and delivered more than 3,000 remote controlled weapons systems to date.

ASELSAN has signed a contract with undisclosed NATO countries for the procurement of SARP Stabilized Advanced Remote Weapon Platform and SEDA Gunshot Detection Systems. @aselsan pic.twitter.com/nnwdMIWsxc — Defence Turkey Magazine (@DefenceTurkey) April 10, 2020

