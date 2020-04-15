Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey to sell remote control weapons station to NATO members

April 15, 2020
Flags of members of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) wave outside of the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on 14 March 2019 [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency]
 April 15, 2020 at 2:21 pm

Turkish defence contractor ASELSAN has signed a deal with a NATO member country for the export of its remote controlled weapons station, a statement by the company said on Friday.

According to the statement, the newly penned deal includes remote control weapons as well as fire detection systems.

With the agreement signed with the unnamed NATO alliance member, the number of countries for which ASELSAN has designed and manufactured remote control weapons systems has now reached 20.

The defence contractor has produced and delivered more than 3,000 remote controlled weapons systems to date.

