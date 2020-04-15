Yemen Army: ‘Houthis carried out 242 attacks on our sites since start of ceasefire’

The Houthis have carried out 242 attacks against forces loyal to internationally-backed President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in Yemen, the army’s spokesperson said yesterday.

Brigadier General Abdo Abdullah Majali said: “The rebel Houthi militia continues to commit violations and crimes against civilians and residential neighbourhoods in the city of Marib, as well as attacks on army sites since the armed forces began to abide by the ceasefire.”

The army announced its adherence to the ceasefire last Thursday at 12:00pm local time, in implementation of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi’s instructions, and in response to a UN call.

“The Houthi militia carried out more than 242 attacks against civilians and army sites on various fronts since the start of the armistice,” Majali said.

READ: Saudi Arabia resumes talks with Yemen’s Houthis as truce falters

According to the army spokesman, the attacks included firing ballistic and Katyusha rockets, launching offensives, reinforcements of manpower, weapons, and ammunition and targeting army positions with rockets, artillery, explosive drones, and various weapons, in addition to planting landmines on the roads and farms owned by civilians.

Majali asserted that “the Houthis are constantly escalating while taking advantage of the armistice that has been implemented by the Arab coalition and our national army. The army is capable of responding properly to the offensives and we reserve the right to do so. The Houthis’ crimes and violations will not be subject to a statute of limitations.”

The army spokesman explained that “these abuses amount to war crimes and constitute violations of human rights and international agreements, as civilians and private properties are protected by international and humanitarian law and the Geneva conventions and treaties.”