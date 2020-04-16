Yemen: Hadi government, UAE-backed STC reach security agreement on Abyan

The internationally recognised Yemeni government and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Tuesday agreed to form a joint security administration in the southern governorate of Abyan, Anadolu Agency reported.

A Yemeni military source told the agency that the Governor of Abyan, Major General Abu Bakr Hussein, and military leaders from both sides and tribal dignitaries led mediation efforts to end the tensions and military build-up east of 60 kilometres east of Aden in Abyan governorate, pointing out that “the agreement took place on Tuesday in the coastal city of Shaqra, east of Zinjibar” under the supervision of Saudi officers.

Neither the Saudi-led Arab coalition nor the UAE announced the agreement.

The same source added that “the two parties have also agreed that the pro-government security forces in Abyan will enter Zinjibar to take over the security file equally with the STC’s Security Belt forces.”

