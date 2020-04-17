Gaza makes millions of face masks for Europe

Gazans make millions of face masks for Europe [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans make millions of face masks for Europe [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans make millions of face masks for Europe [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans make millions of face masks for Europe [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans make millions of face masks for Europe [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans make millions of face masks for Europe [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Sewing factories in the Gaza Strip have been busy manufacturing face masks for the local and international markets in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Abdullah Shehadeh, one of the administrators at the Hasco sewing factory, said 40 workers have been working hard to make the masks.

They are continuing to operate in spite of the difficult situation in the Strip as a result of the ongoing 14-year Israeli imposed blockade and the coronavirus pandemic, he explained. They are doing this to help people in Europe and support their efforts to tackle the virus, Shehadeh added, because human life is above all political differences.

The factory will continue to operate for as long as the occupation allows the necessary materials into the Strip.

There have so far been 13 cases of the coronavirus in the besieged Gaza Strip, while globally nearly 2.2 million people have been infected with the disease and nearly 140,000 have died as a result of it.

