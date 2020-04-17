Saudi scholar calls for expulsion of Hindu supremacists from the Gulf 

Militant Hindus spreading hatred and committing crimes against Muslims should be expelled from the Gulf, a Saudi Arabian scholar has said, amid a growing number of hate crimes by Hindu supremacists against India’s Muslim minority.

Such attacks have increased during the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Hindus loyal to the ruling far-right BJP government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi blame Muslims for the spread of the virus.

Modi was barred from the US over his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots that killed over 1,000 Muslims. His supporters have dubbed the virus “corona jihad” and spread the false allegation that the pandemic is a conspiracy by Muslims to infect and poison Hindus.

Sheikh Abidi Zahrani has responded to this hostility by urging governments in the Middle East, especially the Gulf, to clamp down on anyone showing sympathy with extremist Hindu ideology. Writing on his official twitter account, Zahrani shared the “Send_Hindutva_Back_home” hashtag: “I propose to all respected followers to list all militant Hindus who are working in the GCC and spreading hate against #Islam #Muslims or our beloved Prophet [Muhammad, peace be upon him] under this #hashtag #Send_Hindutva_Back_home.”

In a separate tweet he added: “Gulf States host millions of #Indians some of whom are infected #COVID__19 are treated free of charge regardless of their faith while #Hindutva #Terrorists gangs are committing crimes against #Muslims citizens.”

In response to his tweet, followers shared screenshots of individuals and groups spreading Hindu supremacist ideology known as Hinduvta from locations in the Middle East or while working for Gulf-based companies. One posted a screenshot of an Indian employee with the caption “Works in Kuwait Airlines and Hates Muslims”. The Hindu extremist had said that, “Most people infected are Mullahs whereas Hindus are living peacefully inside.”