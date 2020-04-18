Sudan witnesses sharp increase in coronavirus cases

Sudan has witnessed a sharp increase in the coronavirus cases as 30 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 66, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

“27 of these cases were reported in Khartoum state, while for the first time two cases were confirmed in White Nile state and one in Gazeera state,” the ministry said in a statement.

The total deaths from the coronavirus in the country rose to 10, as four more people died over the past 24 hours, it added.

Meanwhile, a three-week lockdown began on Saturday in the country’s capital Khartoum.

READ: Sudan’s health minister says country needs $120m to fight coronavirus